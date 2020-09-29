Transcript for First presidential debate tonight

This morning president trump and former vice president Joseph Biden ready to go head to head guys. Look fit people know the presence. The bitter rivals are preparing for their first presidential debate. By insane he expects the gloves have come off right out of the gate and we want to make a personal ones and warned him in the march period. Despite a history of improvising during major event's. These things. What time I mean or. In the country and I don't you know I don't have the luxury trump says he's been preparing excessively between recent camping stops. Right here in tents up. Trump bringing former New Jersey governor Chris Christie to the White House for last minute coaching. Biden reportedly holding mock debate sessions. The just tell the truth Joseph Biden cast stay at all he cannot respond to everything else says. The former vice president has into the debate with a ten point lead in some states our new poll out this morning shows barring getting a big boost from women in Pennsylvania. But are brutal fight is under way or cross key battleground states some voters saying Biden needs to step up his campaigning. You need to see. Joseph Biden on the front lines of a protest in neat to see tamale here is on the front lines of a protest. In Michigan one Amir says this year's race is Jess is tight and his city as it was between sixteen. But says Biden only Meese this way a handful of voters. Joseph Biden is a different candidate than Hillary Clinton wants. And he doesn't need to peel off a whole lot of voters here. One of the biggest questions hanging over the president that tax bombshell released by the New York Times it's inexcusable and it's just completely pay early. Unfair. Buying running mate senator com or Harris reacting to the claims trump paid only 750 dollars in taxes in 2016 and 2017. I literally I got that someone left after three zeros B 80. After a comma. I can't classic and believe it. Overnight the times publishing more details on how the president will they will to reinvigorate his brand. As a successful businessman because of its hit show the apprentice trump reportedly earning 230 million dollars thanks to his fame associated with the show. I'll count that offer with an even better watch is the deal including deals totaling at least one million dollars due to sell double stuff or use. And Domino's Pizza okay. Still got a Donald. Still got it. Tom calls the New York Times reporting a political smear insisting he was entitled to boost tax deductions. In point now that he's donated his presidential salary every year to the government. The first question at tonight's debate will go to president from there won't be any opening statements and because of a corner virus there will be no handshakes.

