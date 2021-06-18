Transcript for Prime Day preview

The countdown is on to the biggest only shopping period aside from a holiday is Amazon's prime day deals start Monday but target and Wal-Mart. Start a day earlier cold and best buy also getting in on the action. In the battle for your bucks a major retailers are preparing to compete with Amazon's prime day. It has become a very competitive Amazon is of course the 800 pound gorilla in the room when it comes to e-commerce. Amazon is promising 48 straight hours of deep discounts starting Monday target. Also announcing its deal day's events offering three days of savings with no membership requires and Wal-Mart teasing what they called Black Friday like receiving it during its four days tales of that. You could take. An HP laptop or those headphones put an in your Amazon cart could mean your best buy cars put him in your Wal-Mart cart. And then it before you click by just have all three tabs open and take a look at the prices. And this morning Amazon giving ABC news or preview of what to watch for act. Like 50% off this echoed dot 25%. Off Mario Kart live part of their toy selection for kids and up to 40% off on Graco baby products but. Really think customers are gonna gravitate towards things to help them get back to that sort of normal life now that we're going out and socializing with friends and family and so what. You dear to make sure you're getting about steel and there's something that you had your eye on I would use it who likes what deals dot net site that I work west's and a teacher called the deal alert. This is a waste your engine than the amount the I won't automatically be notified when I was Zale and where. So a few other tips some may get game plan don't get tricked by fake a price drops and shop around as you've seen that lots of other retailers. Hats annals. But he looked forward to on it was a profit are Guinea's prime review go to the other stores that I'd you know aren't surprise just sent online money directly to Jeff bays ship that might let things are my home here my doctor indicate Tuesday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.