Transcript for Prince Andrew firestorm grows

We turn now to the growing scandal involving Prince Andrew and his ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Andrew has already stepped aside from his royal duties but this morning in new Epstein accuser has come forward demanding the press speak to investigators. This morning Rifkind responded in public for the first. Are stepping down from his royal duties because of his association with Jeffrey Epstein the convicted sex offender who died by suicide while on trial for sex trafficking. The sighting came hours or for new accused of Epstein came board demanding Prince Andrew speak to the FBI about what he knows about Epstein. There's no need to wait for a gold engraved. Invitation. It should be done without delay. App seems new accuser to Hewitt Davies says texting sexually assaulted her when she was seventeen. She showed a picture of them and a helicopter over the Virgin Islands. Around the time of the alleged abuses I was a little girl. It took me a long time to break free from his mind control and abuse. Her attorney Gloria all red says Davies met with several high profile people while she was with Epstein already did not say whether Prince Andrew was one of his people during. At times she met a number of celebrities but we're not going to disclose. The names of those well known people at this time. Also speaking out about the president's decision to step aside Virginia robbers you frame who says she was one of apps seems teenage sex slaves. Order to have sex with Prince Andrew something the prince denies. In a news statement Roberts you Frey says Prince Andrew basing his decision to step away from his duties. Due to his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is only a half truth. He clearly had a long term association with human Maxwell who we maintain with Epstein is co conspirator in played a central role in devastating the lives of countless women. Maxwell has denied any involvement in acts things crimes she's not missing publicly. And months.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.