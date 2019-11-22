Transcript for Professor under fire for racist, sexist tweets keeps job

Return out to the cause professor under fire from messages he posted on why he's being called racist and sexist but this morning despite the outrage. The university where he works says he will not be fired. This morning a professor at Indiana University igniting controversy. Accused of sharing racist sexist and homophobic messages on social media and noticed. A lot of replies tweet tweet tied me and we are so for. And in. Those were mounting earlier this month business professor Eric Rasmussen shared an article on Twitter with the headline are women destroying academia probably. He then quoted a line that read geniuses are overwhelmingly male the university was then inundated with demands that he be removed. In a scathing letter to schools Provo says Rasmussen has pushed bigoted views on social media for years. Including that women don't belong in the workplace. That game and shouldn't be in the classrooms because they are promiscuous. And that black students are academically inferior to white students. But she says the professor will not be fired because he's protected by the First Amendment. By old as I find them where a public institution. And unlike private. Employers were bound by the First Amendment of the constitution. Rasmussen has been teaching at the school since 1992. And has tenure. He says his critics are overreacting. Oh that's a knee jerk reaction. People's people don't understand academia anyway. And so then they know that in business some businesses people get fired for having conservative views and they figure if they complained that the gene here. They might fire me to. And but it's possible might happen but I have tenure so it would be against the law. To do it. The university is now providing alternative classes for students if they don't want to take Rasmussen is classes. And to guard against any bias from now on when he's rating assignments Rasmussen will no longer be able to see the names of the student he's greeting.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.