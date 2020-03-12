Transcript for Protesters take to the streets over new COVID-19 restrictions

Overnight protesters swarming the streets angry at new cove and restrictions. Hundreds of New Yorkers facing off with police after this bar was shut down for flaunting Coca restrictions. The owner ar rested Tuesday after declaring the building an autonomous zone. Refusing to stop serving customers in doors despite orders from the mayor and governor Bob its not a health person well what's not a health risk. That the hypocrisy rights are not health risks the battle over bars and restaurants raging across the country in Michigan. A judge shutting down the upper to reopen ruling that the state can keep establishments close under its pandemic order meanwhile on the West Coast to travelers are facing jail time for flying from San Francisco to Hawaii. Even though they had tested positive for cove it and the airport potentially exposing other passengers. The White House corona virus task force now warning anyone who traveled over Thanksgiving. To assume they're infected. It's likely we're gonna see a blip in the sense of the surge upon us surged doctor at city county also criticizing president prompt decision. To host a crowded Christmas party at the White House it doesn't matter where you law. Who you are aware you're doing it's a risky situation. It comes as the head of the CDC warns the US could see another 200000. That's in the next three months I actually believe they're going to be the most difficult. I'm in a public health history of this nation hospitalizations across the country now topping a 100000. An all time high. With beds filling up a Children's Hospital in Arkansas is now taking on adult patients the UK approved Pfizer's covad vaccine Wednesday. But it will be at least a week before the vaccine gets the green light in the US bounty says that's because of stricter safety standards here. The UK did not do it this carefully they got a couple of days ahead. I don't think that makes much difference. Back in Washington just days after that indoor party at the White House. Sources say the State Department plans to host several holiday parties with hundreds of gas despite health officials warning against such gatherings.

