-
Now Playing: Prioritizing who gets the COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, December 2, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 2, 2020
-
Now Playing: Sen. Joe Manchin: 'Better than 50% chance' of COVID economic relief by year’s end
-
Now Playing: Dr. Fauci on the fight against COVID-19
-
Now Playing: UK becomes first country to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: CDC issues urgent COVID-19 warning for anyone over 65
-
Now Playing: Local restaurants struggle amid pandemic
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 vaccine provides hope
-
Now Playing: UK becomes 1st country to approve Pfizer vaccine
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown - Attorney General Bill Barr says there was no widespread voter fraud
-
Now Playing: How safe are artificial sweeteners?
-
Now Playing: Family BBQ business goes whole hog on pandemic pivot
-
Now Playing: Why COVID-19 testing is key to reopen schools and businesses
-
Now Playing: Who’s 1st to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: UK becomes 1st nation to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: UK approves emergency use for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: UK approves emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine