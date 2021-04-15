Transcript for Push to expand Supreme Court

Good Thursday morning everyone we begin with a breaking news overnight a new push to expand the size of the Supreme Court. A group of Democrats in the house full Hannity said bill today it would add four more seats of the court expanding the number of justices from nine to thirteen. The move comes with conservatives currently holding a six to three advantage. On the court one of the bill's sponsors New York congressman Monday air Jones treated Republicans. Half the court when Mitch McConnell held Merrick Garland seat open nearly a year before an election. Then confirmed in coney Barrett's days before that next election. Disarming the court's radical right wing majority would correct this injustice Republican senator Tom cotton fired back saying packing the Supreme Court. Would destroy the court. The Democrats will do anything for power. President Biden adds that he's not a fan of or packing but he's announced plans for a commission to study the issue. Annie bill expanding the court seems virtually impossible to pass congress.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.