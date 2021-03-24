Transcript for New push for gun control

This morning a new push for gun laws in the wake of the boulder and metro Atlanta shootings I don't need to wait another minute. Let alone an hour. To take common sense steps. I'll save lives in the future the White House says president Biden is considering executive action on gun but is not specified what action he might take. Obviously. You know not just a gun safety measures that Edward. For violence in communities because that is what has been under discussion and we'll continue to be under discussion. Biden is also pushing for a ban on high capacity magazine. An assault weapons ban and he also wants senators to vote on two bills that cleared the house which would close loopholes in background checks. Per leaders have there are important place in this. But we are summit leaders. What are we do. Those bills in the senate remains a long shot. They would need support from more than ten Republicans because one Democrat. Senator Joseph Manchin has a race that he does not support them during a senate committee hearing Tuesday Republicans accused Democrats of using the recent shooting. As an excuse to limit access to guns. Anytime there's a shooting. We play this ridiculous theater. Where this committee gets together. And proposes a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murderers. Litter democratic senator Chris Murphy responded I mean Tiggers is really good at yelling. He eased he's not good. As telling the truth and the truth is that it's states with stronger gun laws have lower rates of gun violence. Senator Joseph Manchin has suggested he may re introduced gun reform legislation your proposed. Backing swayed thirteen it would expand background checks to all commercial gun sales however it doesn't include some of those restrictions we saw in the two house bills recently passed.

