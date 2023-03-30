Push for new no-fly list

A new bipartisan bill in Congress could see the creation of a new no-fly list for unruly passengers amid a surge of violent incidents aboard commercial flights. ABC News’ Em Nguyen has the details.

March 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live