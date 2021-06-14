Transcript for Racecar crashes into crowd

And breaking overnight a dramatic crash or the Texas race track has left to dozens of people injured new video shows the chaotic moments as a course slammed into the crowd. Cameras capturing them horrifying moments Sunday night. Seconds before an off road vehicle slammed into a crowd of spectators. At this racetrack near El Paso. The video cutting out seconds before witnesses say the so called mud truck. Veered off track smashing into parked cars and pain. They senate race and when they started what and Emma trucks lost control lands slammed into a pile of cars and people. There was a lot of people here it was pretty a video posted to social media showing the chaos after the crash as people in the stands question about. Yeah. Police say 29 people were injured in the crass at least eight remained in the hospital overnight. And investigators say they don't know why that car veered off the track.

