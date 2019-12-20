Racial bias reported in facial recognition software

More
Researchers say popular algorithms misidentify non-white people more often than white people.
0:52 | 12/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Racial bias reported in facial recognition software

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"Researchers say popular algorithms misidentify non-white people more often than white people.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"67852624","title":"Racial bias reported in facial recognition software","url":"/WNN/video/racial-bias-reported-facial-recognition-software-67852624"}