Transcript for Racism on campus

This morning new fallout at Georgetown after a law professor's remarks on race were recorded and posted online. Were her. The old. A student share what you professors thought was a private zoo meeting after class professor Sandra sellers is heard discussing the performance of black students. You know what I hate to say lettuce. Apparently missed. Oh Hoechst every semester and a lot of my lower ones are actually. All the. The other professor David bats in remains mostly silent hearing to nod his head. Like more. It's a really good weapons spent their also usually isn't just the bottom interest crazy. The school is now fired sellers and placed bats and on leave pending an investigation. The dean calls the conversation reprehensible. And I'll pour it. Adding determination ended investigation is by no means the end of our work. To address the many structural issues of racism reflected in this painful incident sellers taught at the school for nearly twenty years and the Georgetown black law students association. Is now demanding an audit a professor sellers pass grating. And student evaluations. With shock and not surprise. Professor at that he cook also teaches at Georgetown law he says the school's response was appropriate. I think we're we're moving on now. To try to see if we can figure out what's systemic and structural changes. Might be may choose. Prevent this kind of thing or to limit the extent to which it happens again. And we reached out to bull professors in the video bats and has not replied and sellers told us no comment. In her resignation letter however she said she is deeply sorry.

