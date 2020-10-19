Transcript for Rapper arrested after bragging

We turn now to the rapper arrested after bragging about getting unemployment benefits he's now charged with scamming the system after applying for more than a million dollars in aid. Here's ABC's make into breezy. This morning a rapper who brags about getting rich from defrauding the government. Has been arrested accused of doing exactly that. Yeah. Vontrell Antonio Baines who goes by the stage name it new -- old he's accused of applying for more than one point two million dollars in jobless claims intended for those impacted by the corona virus pandemic. Hey I need YouTube video titled ED dean posted on September 11. Baines is holding stacks of envelopes from the un employment development department. Bragging about getting rich. Another rapper boasting about going to the bank with a stack of dean's those envelopes presumably debit cards for those filing for unemployment. And that's enough and beans music video painting a remarkably similar picture to what federal prosecutors argue actually happened. Authorities say the wrapper used stolen identities to apply for jobless benefits. And had 92 debit cards totaling more than one point two million dollars sent to address is in Los Angeles where he was living. Officials say he was arrested in Las Vegas after AXA seen more than 700000. Dollars through cash withdrawals. Beat now he's in federal charges including access device fraud and aggravated identity that any interstate transportation of stolen property. Kennedy he could spend 22 years in prison. Enter an act many in being KO.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.