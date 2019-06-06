Transcript for Raptors upset injury-plagued Warriors

That's the NBA finals and around three goes to the raptors or does try to was in control of this one from start last night the first game. In California after the team split in Canada. Squadron it had thirty points and lots of help from his friends. As the raptors beat him hugely inflated Golden State team went 23 Winona got up got expert at home that curry dropped 47 but it just wasn't. Enough and our friend TJ Holmes has a wrap up from Oakland. Today that Zachary today. This place is loud but those are not warriors they answer game just wrapped up and we'll look Toronto Raptors fans through I don't know they made the trip where there are local but they are allowed because they have a good reason to be in that because Toronto has now come and done. But the war is just a few days ago stole one that on the other team's home court gets the series is now 21. So model has come to Golden State and handled the warriors the wars could never break through they were down double digits much of this game. And get this. Step curry had 47. Points in this game and lost the team lost lives were reported that was exactly what happened. Well what happened is that Klay Thompson was sitting the whole game yes the star shooter floor. I had all star for the Golden State Warriors who had that injury that advantage during injury he was up to game time a questionable. A decision whether or not he was gonna play he did not. Play and it made a difference so you get the Golden State Warriors who are really banged up there without KD Kevin Durant who's been out since before about a month now. And Klay Thompson out at the lot of firepower and they were just come about man tonight so. Lost by double digits gains the series is now 21 game four is here. On this court coming up on Friday night and remember Oracle was being so it down they are moving. Sue San Francisco to new gates of these that the final games and this is not how Golden State. Wanted to give their fans a going away so at least one more game here at Oracle on Friday we'll see would have without the that bucks. Analysts shocking. Really a stunning game here a lot of wars and guys. Now let's wait he day the unit Opel little have come and that is legal and government bears. Incredible curry at 47 points as the second most ever by a player in the finals. Pet to lose. To lose their 47 point it'll done. Score fifty like they have it's up to the Europeans and obviously the elephant goes into resumed their azureus our burden them dead sure.

