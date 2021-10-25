Reality star robbed

Police are investigating the nighttime home invasion of &ldquo;The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills&rdquo; star Dorit Kemsley, who was allegedly robbed at gunpoint. ABC News&rsquo; Andrea Fujii has the details.

