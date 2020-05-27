Transcript for More regions set to reopen

This morning new free guns in California. We may modifications on retail so it's no longer curbside pick up the governor easing restrictions. Allowing in person shopping and hair cuts in most counties with precautions. It'll be a relief yes. But it won't be complete until everybody's back in their chairs. Outside New York City Long Island begins reopening today one day after a slow reopening in the nearby town of New Rochelle where the first containment zones established nearly two months ago I have to children. And they gotta eat. We still have built and nothing changed and now the first definitive timeline for the return of a pro sports league. We will not do anything. Until we are assured that it is safe prudent use. The NHL announcing plans to start the season this summer playing all games in two so called hub cities. Have yet to be chosen and reducing the number of teams that will play. This morning at least fourteen states are now seeing a growing number of cove in nineteen cases including Alabama. Two counties outside of the state capital Montgomery are among the fastest growing hot spots in the country. We have to make sure that we're being got a product they did not the dollars. It comes as president trump and former vice president Joseph Biden butt heads over wearing a mask after Biden wore one in public Monday something the president has yet to do. He was standing. Outside with his wife perfect conditions perfect weather there inside they don't Wear masks and so I thought it was very unusual that he had one on. He's a fool. Maps to fool who talked that way. I mean every leading. Doc in the world and saying we should Wear a mask when you're in a crash just macho stuff from the floor. A guy. I shouldn't have gone but it they detest this is its cost people's lives the president also stepping up his attacks on North Carolina slamming the governor for possible restrictions on the summer's Republican National Convention. We have a governor that doesn't want to open up the state I will say that it's okay for. Political conventions to the political. Let pandemic response. Cannot be. The president now giving North Carolina one week to decide whether convention plans can move full word. In the meantime Florida and Georgia are now offering to host the event all this while Democrats taking very different path. They're considering a possible virtual convention. Meanwhile in about a the governor says he is confident casinos could reopen June 4 and in Florida today Disney is set to announce its reopening plants.

