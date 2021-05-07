Transcript for Remaining portion of Surfside condo demolished

Overnight crews demolishing the remaining structure of the partially collapsed Condo building in Surfside Florida. Residents in the area told to close their windows and stay inside as the demolition team uses a technique called energetic failing to bring to tower down the blast starting from the bottom of the structure and within seconds the building crumbled to the ground. Appearing to fall away from the existing rubble where a 121. People are still unaccounted for. You pull almost street everything straight down but he'll have a little tilt to it. Where did Rich Hill wants to stay away from nickel exports. And continued recovery. Officials deciding to bring the remaining structure down before any impacts from tropical storm Elsa are felt. Earlier Sunday officials search for any pets left in the building. As soon as the building is down and whites say his piece here. We will have our first responders back on the pile to. There. This morning rescue workers acknowledging the odds of finding survivors are dwindling. An experienced search and rescue operations expert telling ABC affiliate WP LG he no longer believes there are any survivors under the rubble. And the circumstances as we saw all the last few days. Our traditional cold call me to say traditionally a bed I believe that there is a solid chance to find so many ally. In Miami Beach no fourth of July fireworks this year. Instead the CD inviting residents to stand outside with a candle a flashlight or anything that lights up to remember the victims and honor first responders. Overnight some of those first responders added to the tributes them Miami Beach fire department tweeting simply quote. We're with you surf side.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.