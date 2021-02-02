Transcript for Remembering Dustin Diamond

This morning. Dance expressing shock after saved by the bell star Dustin diamonds death. It comes just three weeks after he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. A rare case because Dimon said he never smoked a spokesperson saying the cancer quote managed to spread rapidly to route his system. The only mercy exhibited was its sharp and swift execution Dustan did not suffer. He did not have to lies submerged in pain cancer was in his family his mother dying of breast cancer. I won't use him as a beloved board keep streets said Powell's. Better not all of you scratch. After Dimon left the halls of Bayside high he earned a reputation as a real life bad boy but on screen. Doug good. A guy out there. And off he's had some lawsuits he's had some foreclosures. He did an adult film in two when he sixteen Dimon spent four months behind bars after a bar brawl. The fight scene this TMZ video stemming from a confrontation between diamonds then fiance. And people trying to take photos of the actor diamond was accused of slashing a man with a knife during the scuffle. I did not swing horror motion towards at all. After leaving jail Dimon opened up to fellow saved by the bell while Mario Lopez. About what it was like to go from the small screen to the big house describe your area time. If it's not like what you see on TV of say and it's pretty daunting it's pretty scary going into that environment diamond saying at a time that he wanted to get back to acting. I wanna put these Tom Florio marquee behind the announced time for that clean slate after news of diamonds death Lopez took to Twitter to say farewell writing quote dusted you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. And doctors say early lung cancer or may not cause any symptoms. Diamond is only hospitalized last month after experiencing pain along with a lump in his throat. And actually the actor's longtime manager says that he is feeling out of sorts and he had a lump on his neck that he was ignoring before he was finally diagnosed. With stage four cancer so it's so important early detection as we know is so important when it comes to a crack cancer diagnosis so. Yeah. Be aware of those signs maybe this might be the message that someone needs. Let's hope and big saved by the bell fanned ninety's kid here on he was our favorite on screen high school nerd and obviously had a he led a very interesting adult life but. He definitely had a big impact. For anyone who watched that show in the nineties there. He was the only one who didn't come back for the reboot but all of the cast members' if they on Twitter offering their condolences.

