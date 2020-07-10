Transcript for Remembering Eddie Van Halen

There are few people out there fans of eighties rock or otherwise. Don't know this song and the man behind its Electric's now. His son wolf sharing news of the rock legend's passing on Twitter writing. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on an offstage was a gift kiss frontman Gene Simmons tweeting my heart is broken Eddie was not only a guitar god. But it genuinely beautiful soul and Lenny Kravitz saying heaven will be electric tonight. Guitar god forbid even with his brother Alex on drugs back in 1970 team. David Lee dropped out front and locals. It's smash hit jump hitting number one in the summer of 1984. And staying there will be. Back van Palin would become one of the most popular rock act ever selling an incredible eighty million albums worldwide. But Eddie Van Halen guitar skills. Took him into other genres as well. Collaborating with 18 o'clock. Yeah his iconic guitar solo and Michael Jackson's edict don't Eddie worked for free on that song and was not credited on the album. Eddie would go on to explore a solo career they'll many reunions would follow in the decades to come guitar world magazine would rank him number one. On the 100 greatest guitarists of all time list. His son wolf who joined Van Halen as its basis in 2006. Adding on Twitter my heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from the slots I love you so much pop Wolfgang mom and Eddie's ex wife Valerie Burton Nellie sharing this photo with the caption so grateful wolf he and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I double CU in our next life my love. Eddie Van Halen passed away after a long battle with cancer he was 65 years old. Eddie's music career began as a kid is studying classical piano he was a prodigy saying once quote I'd never learned how to read music I pulled my teacher. For six years he never Neil I'd watch his fingers. And I'd play it. Incredible talent buried ice. Now unbelievably gifted thank you all for that story and I don't care what age you are it is always hard to lose a parent. To lose a loved one to lose a husband so my heart goes out says his family we have welts that it prodigy and it's.

