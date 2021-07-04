Transcript for Rep. Matt Gaetz requested pardon

This morning breaking news in this scandal surrounding embattled congressman Matt gates. Sources are confirming a report in the New York Times that gates asked former president trump. For a blanket presidential pardon weeks before trump left office and that request was ultimately denied the Justice Department is currently investigating whether gates had a sexual relationship with a seventeen year old girl and paid for her to travel with him. Potentially violating sex trafficking laws gates denies those claims it is a horrible allegation. And it is a lie and he's now using this scandal to raise money sending an email to supporters yesterday. Asking for donations to help him fight back against the fake news. ABC news has learned the investigation targeting gates was launched last summer but it's unclear if he or the White House knew of the investigation. The Florida congressman was one of trumps most vocal allies during his presidency. Showed empathy for the forgotten men and women of our country. It's why so many people loved him so much. In November gates a voiced his support for Trump's presidential pardons saying this on Fox News and he should pardon the Thanksgiving Turkey he should pardon everyone from himself. To his administration officials to Joseph exotic if he has to because you see from the radical left a blood lost there will only be quench. If they come after the people who worked so hard to animate the trump administration so I think that the president ought to wield that pardon power effectively and robustly. This Friday gates is scheduled to speak at a conference organized by a women's group it's being held at a trump golf course in Florida.

