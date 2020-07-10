Transcript for Report details policy that separated migrant children from parents

And breaking overnight the trump administration's policy on separating families of the border. Is once again in the spotlight the New York Times reports former attorney general Jeff Sessions ordered authorities to quote take away the children of parents suspected. Of crossing into the US illegally. ABC's and Jim Burke has those details good morning Andrew. And good morning backing 2018 to trump administration received international outcry for its a zero tolerance policy on illegal immigration and now some former top members. Of Egypt Department of Justice are accused of being a driving force behind a policy that separated families at the border overnight the New York Times published a preliminary report from an inspector general who investigated the administration's policy to report says during a phone call back in May 2018. Then attorney general Jeff Sessions told federal prosecutors that quote we need to take away children. And he added if immigrants care about kids don't bring them in we won't give amnesty to people with kids. The inspector general's report also noted that sessions repeatedly distanced himself from the policy in public citing an interview from June 2018 when he told a comedian new station that quote we never really intended to separate children. Now the report also claims that sessions. And former deputy attorney general Robert Rosen Stein. Push to separate parents from their children even as infants in a statement Rosen Stein insisted he never ordered anyone to prosecute a case now according to the ACLU. About 5000 families have been separated at the border it is unclear how many of those families are still separated the organization calls the trump administration's policy. Quote child abuse Kenneth Mona Ari and to convert their live in Washington think you.

