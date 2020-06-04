Transcript for Reporting live from the living room

And no teleprompter. No problem until it is. Jimmy's Lara Spencer explaining the perils of going live in the living room I could not CN at all. And then I started getting bitten in the foot by one of my dogs let me show you can easily. There over here there's a little equipment hiding. If it isn't. Didn't name virtual zoo here wife. And no need to adjust your screens cool slightly higher slight weight right. Lara just one of men and reporters rolling with the punches reporting from little. Technology classes in just what did you. That whole crowd address parents do not producer may neither do you pats especially when they're messing with your wires. It's very intense 100%. I'll be strong goes to be at her. Look at the fight CDs to sleep right now he would during the same thing but hang it Allaire. So while things may look picture perfect on camera I think the key question is. How long does this last Rebecca Jarvis pointing out what we don't see the training fell off the wall the baby's sleeping in the next room and the monitor is headed by graphic. And even if you do have folks at home to help with a live shot. Like our own Robin Roberts. Not all of them can keep up with these crazy TV hours but better in his sleep from home colleague and dance yeah yeah yeah. By get this that old piece edited from the living room of our producer extraordinary kid Randolph Jesus or cats weren't much help and hey look at me now I've in the studio. But like TV is live TV no matter how. You guys are looking at. I was gonna happen I set out to give Randolph an all of our editors and edited from home. We know about last person you show there still people at home now that our jargon for the new surgeons call a package. Okay. I thought didn't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.