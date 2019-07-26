'I don't have a racist bone in my body': Trump Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell broke his silence, saying lawmakers on both sides of the aisle were at fault, but he declined to address the president's comments directly.

Amy McGrath speaks out on challenging McConnell for Kentucky Senate seat Former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath discusses taking on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and raising $2.5 million in 24 hours for her Senate bid.