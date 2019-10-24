Transcript for Republicans storm impeachment hearing

We begin with that chaotic scene on Capitol Hill. House Republicans barging into a secure room and bringing me impeachment inquiry to a halt the lawmakers demanded transparency and held up testimony for hours. Just a day after president trump urged them to fight harder. Meanwhile we're now hearing that months before their fateful phone call the president Ukraine had voiced concern if president trump would pressure him to investigate Joseph Biden. We've also learned about a new court ruling that will force the State Department to turn over Ukraine related documents within thirty days. ABC's and as electric car joins us with all the developments from Washington including the chaos of the capital. And as good morning. Done morning Ken and bank Hayley that destruction delaying exceed deposition by nearly five hours as we're learning new details about what the Ukrainian president told hidden by there's. Just days after president trump called to congratulate him on his election. This morning at the Associated Press is reporting shortly after he was elected and more than two months before the phone call that launched the impeachment inquiry. Ukraine's president the Lansky told a small group of advisors he was concerned about becoming entangled in US politics. And worried about pressure from president trumpet to investigate his political opponents. As the scandal continues to escalate tensions on Capitol Hill reaching a boiling points. With the presidents Republican allies storming a secure hearing room where lawmakers from both parties were sent to question another key witness in the impeachment inquiry. Send GOP members even violating house rules by using their cell phones inside I got right and they're gonna do it. Do any public the president and his supporters have called the impeachment process unfair they want the hearings made public. Trump who was aware of what Republicans were planning taking to Twitter to call never trump heard that human scum. So this is an effort to please the president to try shut down the process it's a stunt. Democrats are fighting back arguing Republicans simply want to distract from what they're learning. And pointing out then congressman Mike Pompeo also conducted closed door in your views during the bing Ghazi hearings. You know in Ben Ghazi. There were these depositions in this can't the Democrats participated. This as another crack appeared in the president's GOP firewall. With the number two Republican in the senate admitting. The picture. Coming out of it based on reporting that we've seen it is. I would say is. Not a good morning. And house Democrats had been holding their hearings private leaves it up witnesses could not coordinate their testimonies we're now learning they're looking at making them public by mid November. Tenet and Hayley all right and as in Washington thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.