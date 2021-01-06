Transcript for Restaurant prices surging

This morning as restaurants nationwide ring of up to pre pandemic levels some customers may notice something new on the menu higher prices. One read then. The cost of food. Especially beef and pork in chicken is sir gene. We are seeing actually can Trace says probably. Well they're more than double. What they normally act. The warehouse grill and drink or read near Omaha says it had no choice but to add two dollars to all chicken and beef dishes on the menu and an extra three dollars for state. Claiming getting us while swearing in could be Alfred how far. The other reason for the price hikes. Restaurants in their suppliers or eighteen a major shortage of workers which is forcing them to pay higher wages to keep and attract staff. A lot of people don't wanna come to work because a lot of stimulus packages and so a lot of money farmers who say in the only had about two thirds of the people laid me. Know when that happens you have to everybody over time. And it higher gas prices re seen transportation costs you have the perfect storm. The prices keep going up we can't continue to eat the cost of I think the food industry got Corvel little flat footed they didn't expect this the man from. All restaurants opening of the customers one for barbecue have graduation parties. Just get together as they always again. Right side some experts say the economy TT to rebound this summer these prices should come down not seen.

