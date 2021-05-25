Transcript for How the return to office work affects our pets

I got big players are missing here and I'm await for Katie to come back. It's no secret life of pets are four legged friends have gotten even closer to us this past year relic of the attacks to him like muddy is that cruised Hillary Stanley and their pets new federal baby she is the one that hasn't written pandemic that most who have an. I like the 85 million American households with a pet. Money is is worried Bibi won't have an easy time adjusting when she's back in the office full time I don't want to be in distracts doctor Tim Thomas he says separation anxiety ten to have a big impact on a act. Albertine has changed are all day can heal that behavioral changes are a sign of stress impacts. A lot of them can be subtle work pets that are on yawning and snacking knows resigned and anxiety and then work obvious ones shaking should burning. Pacing panting the good news doctor Thomas he says there are step up pet owners can take to ease our furry friends into their new normal. Start giving him some time ten debuts today going longer between walks even though your home working on give them. 46 dollars and so that you are you're leaving your house work period of time to allow an hour Q and slowly increased time I didn't. Going to fool eight to ten hours of you being. Some that's why I actually know triggers are you preparing to leave. Opening your code on jingle in your keys that can sometimes stop them from anticipating it meeting and I'll reduce any signs of separation. You can also leave on a good audiobook studies show a human voice can calm your pets. Unless they have their own preferences. You do good boy littered. Oh. Experts say can also leave some of your clothing in your dog's bed today Henderson to comfort them while your outpouring you know you could always just bring them to work with you if you can't. OK but you gave us a lot of tents in every instance where what do we do what the separation anxiety and Archie Lee we we wait for the commercial break and we'll come over and bit popularity got to understand that I. Bland county down here I don't want him so spare and pretty.

