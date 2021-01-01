Transcript for Roadmap of hope

What is the message of hope. From the church as we begin this new calendar year whether that means. Beliefs. Christianity is about conversion. The possibility of three new rule the possibility of change the future is an quills. The future is full there's always the possibility. Of change an associate with a difficult year that Minneapolis and act. Tony Tony wasn't a total watch there were some. Moments that I think really offered. Christians and Catholics especially glimmers of hope right the first was mom hoped practices. Statement. Of support of civil unions for LT PT few people what's remarkable. Is that he rounded that recognition. In the fact that he said. Gays and lesbians have the right to off the animal the second. Is the creation of the first African American cardinal in the Catholic church's history cardinal looking great real Washington DC. And for me it's a black Catholic. I was. Overjoyed. It means that the church is saying that people like me exists. That we natter. The hope is real it is real our faith. Calls us to recognize the humanity of every one. No matter their race no matter their sexuality. All are human beings and are equally even radically loved by god. If your gonna make any resolution it would be to cultivate a relationship with. God the secret your higher power how ever he wanted to talk about that which is bigger being used in deeper than you. Because if anything we've learned from this past year is that. We all need something that's bigger and deeper than we are to carry us through times of difficulty in paying. And one of the ways in which we do that is by. Small wing. Even taking five minutes of the game and just sit and east. You realize that. Mine life is here. I don't see how intricate neck and not. Give us the energy to cope with what ever 20/20 one throws at us. Happy new year happy new year to you. And happy new year in our thinks to Lowell Ganz and reverend Bryant massing gal. I being. Regardless of what your fate is questions concept. That I learned in Ireland in which Apple's earnings rose did I read our job I can't have it is. The cons of this summit which I think the word it means patients but it's not about just being patient it's not what you do. While you're waiting and it's about this. Being grateful for you have at that moment what you are enduring. And it's you know just taking it one step at a time so you've had a previous back you've got a primary lines.

