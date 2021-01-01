-
Now Playing: How to get your home back in order after the holidays
-
Now Playing: COVID latest
-
Now Playing: New Year’s celebrations around the world
-
Now Playing: New Year’s hangover 101
-
Now Playing: Norway landslide destroys homes
-
Now Playing: Calls for justice for wrongly accused teen
-
Now Playing: COVID latest coronavirus, covid-19, vaccine, virus, health, abc, abcnews
-
Now Playing: 2020 in review
-
Now Playing: 'Ratatouille: The Musical'
-
Now Playing: ‘Kids News Now: New Year’s Edition’
-
Now Playing: The Baldwins speak out
-
Now Playing: Here comes Santa Claus
-
Now Playing: Tim Laird’s top Christmas recipes
-
Now Playing: Kids News Now: Christmas
-
Now Playing: Stocking stuffer ideas
-
Now Playing: ‘Coming 2 America’ trailer released
-
Now Playing: ‘The Bachelorette’ finale
-
Now Playing: California cold case solved?
-
Now Playing: Feds consider Rudy Giuliani email probe