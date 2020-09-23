Transcript for Romney says he’ll support vote on Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

This morning Republicans appear to secure the numbers they need to confirm president comes pick to replace the late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg FA. And not many actually reaches the floor that I will vote based upon the qualifications of that nominee. Republican senator Mitt Romney's backing gets the party the 51 require booths to take up the nomination. Last night in Pennsylvania the president thinking Romney. Now I'm happy. Thank you Mitt thank you last week before gives birth to death trump saying this about the Utah senator the bedrock and is area beauty. He couldn't get elected dog catcher right now at Utah. The president has the constitutional authority to nominate a justice regardless of how close the election is. But Democrats argue there should be no confirmation process to replace Ginsburg yet. Because early voting is already under way in some states. If leader McConnell presses forward. Republican the Republican majority what was stolen two Supreme Court seats. Four years apart using completely contradictory rationales. But in 2016 months before Election Day Democrats work to push through president Obama's nominee. Before Republican leaders blocked the vote in the GOP control senate human. My many Americans view this as a doubles state. Canola repeat that we have an obligation under the constitution should we choose to take advantage of it. To fill the vacancy I assure you that are likely. And now. The focus turning to the front runner federal judge Amy coney Baird a devout Catholic. And Torre seventy she told senators her religious beliefs would not affect her decision. It's never appropriate Fred judge to impose that judges. Personal convictions whether they derive from faith or anywhere else on the lock. But barest possible connection to people appraise a self described charismatic Christian group is now facing scrutiny. Sources tell ABC news beard has been a member of the group as sources say members are curse to make a covenant or an agreement with god and are assigned a personal advisor. The group stopped using the term handmade forest the Euro leaders after the release of the whose series to him meets. If I'm going to change things. I'm going to you know Iceland. Republican senator Vince asked described people appraised at the Bible study group adding these ugly smears against just beard. Our combination of anti Catholic bigotry and Q and on level stupidity. People praise tonight that it forces members into a covenant it's unclear whether fair it's still a member of that court.

