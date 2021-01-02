Transcript for Another rough week on Wall Street?

This morning a Wall Street gearing up for another unpredictable week involving immature investors who are now target dean precious metals. Silver futures soaring overnight up 8% at one point a five month high. With the hash tag silver squeeze Trang dean. It comes on the heels of a tumultuous week spurred by a fight between professional investors. And an army of online DH readers those retail investors. The Indy together over social media platforms like read it to buy stock in struggling companies like gained stopping AMC causing their share prices to surge. Wall Street hedge funds who've bet against those companies losing billions one hedge fund even down 53%. In January woods who. It really weird time brilliant. I never thought I would invest in stocks casually bud. Sign up and he among the app for my phone and it. Those ready investors now criticizing an online brokerage and robbing hood. Which plans to limit the trading up eight stocks today. Including GameStop AM seen Blackberry express and Nokia to only one share per customer. They claim that Robin Hood which markets itself as a champion of small investors is seeing green Wall Street titans over small time traders to put. Powering everything he. But experts say and a three treaty Napa and got in over its head and couldn't come up with a capital required after thinking stop treating spree. There's absolutely nothing unusual or nefarious about what the how the regulatory rules are kicking in and requiring. Robin Hood to put up more capital. So that's all totally normal standard. Over the weekend rob CEO and they treat restricts its are only temporary.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.