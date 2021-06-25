Transcript for Round-the-clock rescue effort continues after Florida building collapse

Overnight rescuers sifting through the remnants of dozens of demolish Condo units. Finding another victim. The solemn scene a part of the round the clock search effort in the aftermath of a building collapse that claimed at least three lives. And let's 99 people unaccounted for. I just heard like people screaming and there was. Religious serving. Read our lives and it was nothing but his wife big cloud of dust. Hundreds arrived overnight Chris yeah painted horse that came crashing off the Chaplin towers early Thursday. Majerus isn't cheers are strewn among the bricks and this month that is left dangling near the edge of the sheared off building. We hope that those sounds that we hear this from our end and the equipment that we have that those are survivors that are and there are some pocket. Under all that rubble. On Thursday teams brought in dogs specialized camera equipment in sonar to help look and listen for signs of life beneath the mountain. And of debris. We did receive sounds not necessarily people talking but sounds to me what sounds like people banging. Short of that we haven't heard any voices coming from the pot. But rescuers face an uphill battle that building is any imminent danger of collapsing. It's potentially and they're up they're looking for people in the bill. Search teams are entering the building in fifteen minute ships carrying equipment that weighs eighty pounds. When above ground efforts slowed groups of rescuers waited reflect areas beneath the bill. Engineers working alongside firefighters guiding them through the unstable labyrinth of wreckage. Meanwhile the weather overnight hampering efforts to find survivors. Teens forced to take cover. Officials not sure how many victims might be in the rubble in 1990 people unaccounted for. Could include seasonal residents not at home at the time tracking down every one will take time. But for friends and vainly still waiting for word on their loved ones who were in the building. Maybe they'll rescue team you'll hear this cell phone and then we'll publicly they're trying to hold on to hope is unbelievable. Everything comes to your mind that the positive things don't believe in god and they got. Got you. Officials say search efforts were slowed even more due to a small fire that started beneath the rubble last night Mona. And Morgan that building have 130 apartments can you tell us what's happening to those residents. Yes not a right now we know that the Red Cross is stepping in to help many of those residents so far they are finding hotel rooms for some. And even going as far as covering short term expensive. Mona Morgan thank you.

