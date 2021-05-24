Transcript for Runner fueled by greens

Forget it New York dating. Robbie Ballinger just shattered the record for what a person can do you NN New York. Day the endurance athlete running a hundred vials in less than 24 hours. In what's known as the Central Park loop challenge. They challenged states that you have from five minutes after the park opens until five minutes before closing sides and six five. Until 1255. The following similar. And he's eighteen hours and fifty minutes to get in as many loops is that. The previous record eleven loops had to set the record from a -- transit department today. Past 120. Now I'm would do you know. All told Robbie completing sixteen loops around New York's most famous bars. So that put me at 98 point like seven miles. And then I didn't have enough time to complete another six mile loop so we went ahead and did a little out back just two grounded out. The hundred miles Robbie crediting his idea for his success. He's so big part of my chaining a big part of the land is being an athlete and that's the way gives me a lot of energy and Lou inflammation which. Mean that are not very swords are trained really hard to lean green running machine doing more he'd one day. It's up people it was their entire lives. For me it's all about setting goals clear whose goals might be set on big and always pressure to celebrate your victories and let go your receipts. If you think Robbie might take a month or two off after something like that think again. He also just ran rim to rim to rim at the Grand Canyon and he says he has big plans for major runs this summer. The next time you're in new York and want to run at 18 hours in Central Park would you might just put it on might fit a prayer. Oh so get this Robbie has only been running for seven years his girlfriend now fiance asked him to run. Jordan half miles and at the Tom Scully could Muster but now we use hit the ground running but I think amended the same thing. And through Florida. So last week he was Pete's with will and now it's the super dreams. As he was biking now he's running. But this is huge I believe for people who especially begin to say that they get their protein elsewhere the you don't need need near Diana who is proving that you can break records. On a plant based diet. I'm in Dublin son. Students will be right now I was about to go have a date.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.