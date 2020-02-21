Transcript for Russians are trying to get Trump re-elected, intelligence officials say

We begin with a new warning about Russia setting its sights on that 43 election and the stunning response from president trot. Intel is. Since officials have revealed that the Russians are trying to get the president reelected and sources say the president was so angry that certain lawmakers were briefed on the issue. That he moved to replace the acting Director of National Intelligence before his term ex. Fired and the shake up continued overnight ABC's Andrew Denver has the new. Good morning and for a pretty much his entire presidency right president trump. As just rejected this implication that Russia interfered in its when he sixteen election but a new report suggests they may be added again here. In 20/20. A potential Russia re Pique. ABC news has confirmed the intelligence community warned a bipartisan group of house lawmakers last week that Russia is planning to interfere in the 20/20 campaign with the goal of getting president trump re elected. The New York Times reporting that briefing was done in the presence of House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff the Democrat who also led the impeachment proceedings in the house that infuriated trump who. Who again attacked shift last night at a rally in Colorado that little Adam Smith. Lot of crooked politician he's a corrupt politics. Sources tell ABC news the president believes Democrats would use the information from this latest Russia briefing against him Democrats overnight defending the congressional oversight. Adam Schiff tweeting he is again jeopardizing our efforts to stop foreign meddling exactly as we warned he would do you. Nobody's been taught her well in Russia. Then Donald Trump nobody. According to another report in the Washington Post the president called in then acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph McGuire into the oval office for a quote dressing down last Friday I'm not partisan. And I am not political. But after last week's election security briefing McGwire is Al replaced by ambassador to Germany Richard grew and L a trump loyalists with no intelligence experience. An overnight ABC news confirming that a wider staff shake up in the intelligence community could be in the works to aides are expected to leave their position and a former aide to Republican congressman Devin Nunez could be promoted to a senior role perhaps trump looking for loyalty post Russia probe and impeachment trial Kenneth. Elizabeth and the words in the president's state terror and Andrew thank you.

