Transcript for Ruth Bader Ginsburg merchandise

The word woman. Does not appear even once in the US constitution. The film's honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Has the wage freed him. You're on her. On the basis of sex and the documentary are BT trending as America remembers the late Supreme Court justice. In fact both films will return to more than a thousand theaters nationwide this weekend. Proceeds going to the ACLU's women's rights project co founded by Ginsburg back in 1972. That buying movie tickets and supremely simple compared to other purchases are BG fans are making to memorialize her. From sweat shirts to shirts he can't spell truth without roots mugs for the morning. And wine glasses for a little later and fitting of 221 ER BG masks like these are selling out. One -- mask maker saying while the demand was unexpected. And these very resist miss ornaments are on sale on Amazon. Then there's these I dissent socks and air freshener areas and even prayer candles some supreme fans honoring their she role in ink. Diana buzz Bob Sheehan is in New York City media cancel. Whose side hustle is keeping her especially busy these days for me received brains of boys took the boys cross. Kirk Rasheed creations which take her about four hours each. Our small reminder to customers all over the country of the inspiration that was the notorious RPG. Every time I finished Saddam. I think oh my gosh this is pretty greats like these people. Reached out and I'll be able to share this little piece of meaning and stiff piece hundred Bader Ginsburg so I think it's pretty special. Diana donates a portion. Of her RBT doll proceeds to charities that support women so far she's donated. More than 101000. Dollars and while it's cool to support artists and independent Etsy sellers by buying our BG mertz the late justice. But also likely want to be honored by all of us registering to vote. And going to the polls in November right guys yes fire hair spot on there and keep warning a piece of history definitely you will think you.

