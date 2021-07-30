Transcript for Sailor charged in 2020 USS Bonhomme Richard fire

The navy says that last summer's fire that destroyed a warship off the coast of Southern California was deliberately set now one of their own is facing charges. This morning a US sailor is no accused of starting a fire that destroyed the USS bought armor shard. In one of the worst noncombat buyers ever seen in the navy we've not seen a fire this magnitude and navy ship and recent memory at least in my career the sailor has not been identified but in a statement a navy official confirming the sailor quote was a member of the border shorts crew. And faces charges of aggravated arson. And the will fall hazard in of a vessel. On July 12 or toy 120. An explosion rocked the body armor shard as it was Duncan seemed eagle for maintenance. More than 400 sailors and firefighters' breathing smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion as they battle the massive blaze. The planes are out. But he's still there so we're we're going to make MySpace to every compartment checking for hot spots. The fire burning for nearly five days leading 63 people injured. The vessels sustaining major damage with a major communications tower destroyed and eleven of the ships fourteen decks. Danish by either fire or water estimates for the repair topped four billion dollars. Forcing the navy to scrap the assault ship. In the navy did not release a motive or details on the evidence a navy spokesperson said that they believed the sailor did not intend on destroying the ship.

