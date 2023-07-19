Sailor stranded at sea speaks out

An Australian man and his dog are finally back on dry land after spending three months adrift at sea. ABC News’ Rhiannon Ally has his story of survival.

July 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live