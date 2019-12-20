-
Now Playing: Go for delicious rum balls from Taste of Home over traditional dessert this winter
-
Now Playing: Tiffani Thiessen's no-bake trifle is made using all nonperishable items
-
Now Playing: Scrumptious holiday bites
-
Now Playing: Hope to Dream encourages children to get a good night’s sleep
-
Now Playing: How to get the perfect holiday picture with Santa
-
Now Playing: How to navigate shopping during ‘Super Saturday’
-
Now Playing: Otter family rides a slide together and they couldn't be more adorable!
-
Now Playing: With 40K lights, one man sparks the holiday spirit and helps grant 1 child’s wish
-
Now Playing: Light show outside children's hospital will make your day
-
Now Playing: Father travels to surprise son for early Christmas gift
-
Now Playing: Yachts don elaborate Christmas decorations in annual boat parade
-
Now Playing: Boris Kodjoe and Nikole Hannah-Jones hope to create future of change
-
Now Playing: This father is getting a surprise retirement party he'll never forget
-
Now Playing: Sara's must-haves items for moms
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ makes a wish come true for a pair of 5-year-old best friends
-
Now Playing: The Great ‘GMA’ Wrap Battle teaches you how to wrap gifts like a pro
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ and Pay Away the Layaway check in on fundraiser for families
-
Now Playing: The best way to layer for frigid weather temperatures
-
Now Playing: Harrowing 911 call from brave 4-year-old saved mom’s life