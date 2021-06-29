Transcript for Search of condo collapse site enters sixth day

Overnight hundreds of people gathered on the South Florida beat. To remember the victims of the building collapsed in search site. I can feel the pain at the he's carrying. Rescuers were now beginning dear sixth day of searching for signs of life in the rubble. And now new questions were being raised about the building's condition just hours before the collapsed. The Miami Herald reports these photos from a contractor showing exposed rebar in a concrete slab and standing water in the basement garage two days before the collapse. A contractor told me he's Bennington quotes Gary buildings speak for. Cracks aren't fat and the usual in Miami but. That amount of standing water lies altered that. That way you know alarming hand might indicate it the way he experience that he. He wondered went up immediately why is it bill they. Not mean he Nina el Ater. Also coming to light. A letter sent by the buildings Condo association to residents of this past April. Warning that damage to the basement garage had gotten significantly worse is an inspection into when he eighteen. The association's president reportedly were the letter to justified the millions of dollars in repairs needed. Experts analyzing the collapse say it appears the failure started at the bottom of the building. When I'm looking to review why fewer looks like its shores from the bottom of the building and worked its way L Europe going to cost trend he boom boom. A supporter of the bottom of the building. People in neighboring beachfront condos Nell voicing concerns about bigger buildings. Residents walking into the nearby building have been greeted with this signs that the last December. Warning that they are building is an unsafe structure. Meanwhile no one has been pulled from the rubble alive since Thursday. The Dane of the collapse crews are hoping that beneath the sheets of concrete are pockets of air that could hold survivors. The fired she says survivors have been pulled from similar disasters weeks later. Twenty days when he game and obviously those union armies that don't now if we happen. But but personally I was in Haiti and eight days after the building the building after the earthquake in the building had collapsed we're able to rescue girl from the building. And this morning more terrifying account of the collapsed surreal doesn't begin. It's not the right out that it's a blow so real Steve Rosenthal tells ABC's Vito Kendall he was asleep in his apartment when he thought an earthquake hit. And I'm seeing all the rubble all these the cement that sealed everything is on them. People yelling help me help me get me out. Your neighbors people they've known for years. Probably 704 maybe 703. I don't know who they were what unit we had suffered a fire department seven four on that. And a report from the town into an eighteen showed evidence of damage in the concrete under the pool deck and in the Verizon. But a building official said that the tower was being very good shape that was the quote. His response will be a very key factor in this investigation moving forward Lana. Big thank you.

