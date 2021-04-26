Transcript for Search for missing Houston mother of 3

To Texas now on the reward being offered and the search for missing mother her family speaking out. SEC the last known video of her here's ABC's Megan temper is again. This morning the search intensifying for a BC Houston mother of three last seen more than a week ago. These ring video capturing the last time the Stanley as Erika Hernandez saw her seen here getting into her car. After dropping off food and her brother's house. We don't know what happened where where. Where you know I lost for words. Keenly in volunteers have spent hours passing out flyers searching for any clues. Now a local congresswoman helping the family. I don't immediately them important ever quest. I was certainly needed examined looking to utilizing resources that we had. Authorities say Eric his phone is off and the OnStar her car is no longer sending location signals. They community stepping up offering a 1000 dollar reward for information. This prayers for the family and people that are willing to to help us unifying together gives them a better chance. The forty year old was last seen leaving a friend's house last Sunday more need. Her family says some theme it doesn't add up. We're all frustrated. Were all. In disbelief because this is don't like this is not her routine. Her kids off the world that she would never ever leave her kids or just saying I give all ride on how to do this anymore and I think that's not an and they can. You're does Stanley said nothing out of ordinary before her disappearance. Authorities have not outlast outplay. User can. Meg in bank here.

