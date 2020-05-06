Transcript for Security tightened near White House in wake of protests

President trump is under fire. From his fellow Republicans for his response to protests in the wake of George ploys that security has been tightened outside the White House. As the president fires back against its critics. This morning a barrier at the White House newly fortified after days of near quite demonstrations. Outside the new fencing and concrete barriers last night. More peaceful protest. And inside the White House president trump who's been out of sight for days. Met with his top political aides amid sinking poll numbers as vice president Mike Pence held a listening session with a group of black people. The president turning to Twitter to take on its critics including a fellow Republican writing few people know where they'll be in two years from now. But I do in the great state of Alaska which I laughed campaign against senator Lisa Murkowski. The attack comes hours after Murkowski voiced support for former Defense Secretary James Mattis. Who described the president as a threat to the constitution. And blasted him for trying to divide Americans. I was really thankful I thought. I think general menaces words ring true. And honest and necessary and overdue. And now trumps former chief of staff John Kelly is contradicting the president after trump said it was an honor to fire Mattis Bakken 2018. Kelly tells the Washington Post the president did not fire managed adding the president has clearly forgotten how it actually happened or -- years. Overnight trump tweeting that Kelly was unaware he was court to fire Mattis senator Lindsey Graham is among those supporting the president. To general Mattis I think you're missing something here my friend I'm not saying he's blameless but I am saying. That your buying into the narrative did I think is. Part frankly unfair. Attorney general William Barr who personally gave the order to remove the protesters near the White House Monday is defending police using force project are speeding thrown. And the group I was becoming increasingly on rule a and the operation to they were arrested three times if they would move back one block. They refused. Trump is also defending the use of this low lying helicopter maneuver and what appear to be an attempt to disperse protesters. The National Guard is investigating the president says he's not faulting the pilots saying the problem with the arsonists and looters criminals and an arc is wanting to destroy the city. Defense Secretary mark asked for is now sending home some of the soldiers from Fort Bragg. Who were on standby outside Washington meanwhile the presidents we did dozens of times Thursday but made no mention of George Floyd.

