Transcript for Senate approves new stimulus package

New problems this morning for the government's small business bailout program here load. There are weird weird aren't about a lot congress have been another 484. Billion dollars for loans. After the first round of fund dean ran out but new reports claim at least 75 publicly traded companies some worth more than a hundred million dollars. Cashed in on the first payout to the intent of this was focuses that needed the money while Treasury Secretary Stephen nation insists those big businesses will pay that money back from called out one institution in particular. We have the same store so Harvard they have a one of the largest endowments anywhere in the country maybe the world I guess and negative effect us. But Harvard is now denying the accusation insisting the fund. This as new concerns surfaced over the application process for the program I was shocked and frustrated. Thank you. I need to catch a break officials now revealing a possible glitch caused the personal information of thousands of applicants to be leaked. Compromising their Social Security numbers and credit data types on their holidays here. And adapted. Now worry about whether all of my financial intermission that personally and professionally have been compromised is really upsetting. It comes amid a fierce debate over when it's safe for those struggling businesses to reopen and where you know steel mean. Deal S history. One of president fronts closest allies even voicing his concern. Senator Lindsey Graham tweeting. I worry that our friends and neighbors in Georgia are going too fast too soon White House task force doctor Deborah Burke insists state must meet certain criteria. Before lifting restrictions. If there's a way that people can social distance. And do those things. Then they can do those things I don't know how that people are very creative. But some state leaders argue that maintaining social distance should not beat the top priority there are more important things Olympic. And that's saving this country for my children my grandchildren and save in this country for all of us. Georgia and Tennessee could see stores open their doors as early as Friday to the dismay of some local leaders. I prayed that the number of georgians. Who are infected and die. Will not increase significantly. In the coming weeks. As a result. Of the lipid of. These restrictions and South Carolina is working to ease restrictions. Despite the state feeling to record two weeks of reduced he says I know I feel very uncomfortable reopening so quickly we need to see that all of the steps that we've taken in August and we've undergone. It's gonna. Not truly flattened a curb and keep us safe rather than. Potentially jumping the gun. In Georgia there are new guidelines for salons and barber shops reopened state officials say a luncheon consider administering temperature checks on their employees and clients. Eighteen social decency and Wear masks at all times can Mona. Meg and thank you.

