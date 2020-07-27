Transcript for Senate Republicans to unveil economic relief package today

Senate Republicans are expected to when fielder economic relief package today it's expected to include another round of stimulus checks for most Americans but. A change and unemployment benefits is leaving millions in limbo. ABC's Rita Mitchell has details. This morning new economic relief possibly on the way for millions of Americans senate Republicans are unveiling a proposal today offering most Americans. A second round of 12100 dollar stimulus checks but it may change could be coming for people who've been receiving the 600 dollar weekly federal unemployment benefit expiring this week instead under the Republican plan laid off workers will get up to 70%. Of their former wages that trump administration saying it wants to avoid incentivizing people to stay home. And they consider offering back to work cash bonuses. It won't stop the assistance it's gonna its current cap the assistance. At a level that is consistent. With people gone back to work we have had a flawed but inquiries and phone calls and complaints that small stores and businesses restaurants can our people back. They went too far Sherry Johnson a single mother from Arizona says she did pens on the extra 600 dollars and unemployment benefits to support her two children. There are people that look globally work. At that bat to 200 dollars a 180 so the dollar does not cover rent it doesn't help us. Today's unveiling by Republicans is only a proposal towards a final bill. And rounds of bipartisan negotiations are expected senate majority leader Mitch McConnell saying this on Friday poll. Oil the next 23 weeks. Will be able to come together and past public review Williamson overlap and out of the president for signature. Congress has until August 2 to strike a deal before their month long summer recess Mona Alex. Heard a thank you.

