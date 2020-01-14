Transcript for Senators Warren and Sanders take aim at each other

We begin with the race for 20/20 public feud has escalated between two leading candidates just hours before they face off. On the debate stage in Iowa senators. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are embroiled in a tent he's said she said offering conflicting accounts on what Sanders said. About whether a woman who can win the White House and when he twenty all of. S has another candidate exits the race ABC's Corina Mitchell joins us with the new. Good morning tennis and Kimberly the Iowa Caucuses are now less than three weeks ago away in his final preparations for tonight's debate are in full swing. The blondes are coming off. Democratic candidates Bernie Sanders an Elizabeth Warren may agree on many things but one thing the two apparently don't see I'd ion. It's who can win the twenty to when he presidential election. Weren't alleging the Vermont senator told her in a twenty team meeting that he didn't think a woman could win the White House. In a statement she says among the topics that came out was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate I've got a woman could win he disagreed. Overnight on CNN a spokesman 0% as denying that comment. But clearly very says did not say that a woman could not win. Back Phillies but not a what he said. The friction between the two beginning days earlier after a separate report claiming the sanders' campaign. Circulated talking points that criticized Warren for being a candidate for the elite. I lies. Disappointed. To hear that courteous and his volunteers now to tranche. Candor is not denying the report but I think it's a view he doesn't support free up hundreds of employees and it's. Elizabeth Warren has hundreds of them. Sometimes think. You have heard me give good speeches. Surveillance at one. The one thing to do agree on is defeating Donald Trump. The president quick to lash out at another democratic contender billionaire Mike Bloomberg. Whose political ads criticize trumps efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. Tweeting many Mike Bloomberg is spending a lot of money on false advertising I was the person who saved pre existing conditions in your health care. Bloomberg firing back tweeting. Glad to see your watching our ads I know management isn't your strong suit so perhaps you don't know your Justice Department supports a suit. That would undermine protections for preexisting conditions. Now heading into what should be a lively debate tonight and you could impact called shows health care is sticky issue for Democrats and the same national poll shows Joseph Biden leading Democrats followed by sounder is and then more aren't Kimberly. Thank you Corina.

