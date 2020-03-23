Transcript for Severe storms across the Heartland

It's a stormy day across the west severe storms in the middle of the country could include damaging winds hail and a few tornadoes. Rain across the southeast today in some areas of New England could see up to a foot of snow living at today's high temperatures. Chile in the north east with Boston at 39 and new York at 44 mid eighties in the southeast and fifties in the Rockies. Phoenix reaches 76 in the West Coast ranges. From the mid sixties to the high forties.

