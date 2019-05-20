Transcript for Severe storms set to hit central US

We begin with a new warning about severe weather already forcing schools to close today nearly twenty million Americans bracing for the work. Nearly four dozen tornadoes carved a trail of damage across six states this weekend leveling homes and tossing trees. And now some of those same areas are getting ready for more. Or just days after dozens of tornadoes tore through the midwest more potentially catastrophic storms. Are threatening millions. Many of those in the path of destruction are already reeling from this weekend's terror foreign twisters. This kind of step variants that fall day that I backed instinct just prayed through the whole thing. In Nebraska. And brought this twister nearly swept away Storm Chasers caught in its path. While this massive tornado touched down in Kansas toppling this tractor trailer that was driving nearly two miles away. In the aftermath homes turned upside down debris blocking roadways and residents grateful to be alive. I really didn't odd thing that we were coming out. It's here. Now those same people may face these frightening things again a severe weather threat of an effect would tornadoes possible for city stretching from Kansas to Texas. With Oklahoma in the bullseye. Schools and parts of the state have already canceled classes today ahead of the potential outbreak including schools in Moore county. The same area where violent tornado hit six years ago today. Killing 24 people and injuring more than 200 others. Meanwhile some areas of the midwest could see four inches of rain wobble close a look at the forecast less than five minutes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.