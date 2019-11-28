Transcript for Severe Thanksgiving weather

Thursday morning everyone and happy Thanksgiving beginning Norman and I'm well read in for Tenet vote and it's been a rough start to the holiday thinks of that weather all around the country looking at the radar right now 140. Million Americans dealing. With snow rain heavy winds. Thousands. Without power nationwide. Tough way to start the holiday weather alert struck from California off all the way to New Jersey. And because of those heavy winds that decision on whether to fly the Macy's parade balloons today. Remains up in the air those balloons can soar up to 55 feet high the could be lowered. Or grounded ABC's mega temper is Ian has more on all of that's meg and good Thanksgiving morning. Lab and Maureen Gigi Mae and well a 55 million Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday and these two storms. Could create extra headaches for those travelers through the weekend. Two major storms eating coast to coast Sandler the busiest travel times of the year. The first blowing through the midwest. Dumping six inches of snow in Wisconsin. Minneapolis declaring a snow emergency. Meanwhile another storm is pounding the West Coast with rain. In northern California part of interstate five shut down stranding travelers for 56 even twelfth homer. Packs. The usual world it's like from lay all the way to get their own. Bedroom. The wind wreaking Havoc across the country causing power outages to at least 305000. Customers across eight states. And putting the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade balloons at risk of being grounded. Keep this city of New York Peter thoughts and prayers are the win will stay call. The giant balloons already inflated but officials still and certain if winds will be too dangerous. Saint they'll make a game day decision later today. At full height the balloons can reach 55 feet they can be lowered to ten feet if the winds are too strong I can tell. Pete DOS and our. The sustains the information that can be transmitted in real time today and light heat from a network of wind meters along the route. And the balloons cannot fly if winds exceed 23 miles per hour or gusts are stronger than 34 miles per hour. More than three million people are expected at the prayed later today. Megan thank you.

