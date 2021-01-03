Transcript for Severe weather across the Southeast

This morning millions of Americans are waking up to a severe weather threat. Heavy rain and powerful winds triggering flash flooding across the southeast. West of Nashville Tennessee overnight a mud slide shut down part of a highway. Nearby rescue crews had to use bucket trucks to say five people including and embed. After their truck slid off a flooded bridge. Across the state line and very Kentucky. The rooms at this church flooded with several inches of water. Parks and athletic fields looked like leaks. And this apartment building multiple courts have water up to their bumpers including a Kentucky state police car. You can see that car and he the tires are almost completely. Covered. Those cars over there. I'm are pretty much under water in the town of her key West Virginia to ritual rains cause of Reza board to overflow flooding parts of the town. Here payment for quit rang and it BM 34 hour for the water went down. We're flooded out informal have to wait for the water to go down. But with nineteen days until spring the big thaw is underway 73% of the US was covered and it's no one week ago. Now we're down to just 30%.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.