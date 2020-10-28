Transcript for ‘Sex cult’ leader sentenced

We turn now to the leader of an alleged sex cult sentenced in court. Keep the ring airing maintained his innocence until the end but now we're hearing from the victims here's ABC's Manning timbers in. This morning and the founder of an alleged sex cold will spend the rest of his life in prison. Or near east really don't twist did people's trust in their need to find seven meaning and hope than their lives. Indeed in just the most insidious and devious ways. Keep an eerie leader of the controversial company next CM was sentenced to a hundred inch one years behind bars Tuesday. For sex trafficking racketeering and conspiracy. All linked to a secretive sacked. Prosecutors say were Neary known as it vanguard to his followers. Was a con man and predator who used to blackmail to force women into sexual relationships. And act as his sleeves and then branded them with his initials. And I left didn't realize my cat disguise craziness of pathological liar and he's been deceiving me. The betrayal is really deep. During the sentencing hearing Rainier reason victims describing their time with the group. One woman testifying in premiere week instructed her to keep a follower locked in a room for nearly two years. That victim saint she later contemplated suicide. He listened intently listened to every word that I said. As he did the other women in the only person that I saw him kind of having your reaction north. Lake if she moving around was Camilla his victims is speaking out after the sent to see this is the finale for him. His victimization of people in his terrorizing people. It really is overt. To an eerie co conspirators. All in a small star Allison Mack had not yet been sentenced. Mon track where nine and being jailed.

