Transcript for Sha'Carri Richardson left off US Olympic team for marijuana use

We turned out to the American sprinting sensation who ran her way to the top. But now won't be competing at the Olympics official decision coming days after she admitted. Using marijuana now her story is igniting fierce debate. This morning fans and critics alike now reacting to the news that the fastest woman in America should Carre Richardson will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics. I am an MBA yeah. I gains another young. Richardson tested positive for marijuana last week. Earning her a thirty day suspension an invalidating her win. At the Olympic trials her last chance to compete in Tokyo was the four by 100 meter relay team. Athletes don't need to qualify for the relay instead they're selected by officials from USA track and field. But in a statement the organization explain why it did not select Richardson saying athletes are equally aware of and must adhere to the current anti doping code. And our credibility would be lost if rules were only enforced under certain circumstances. What I did I know what arms folks that do Richardson says she used marijuana after learning of her mother's death. The clip let's face it there were. It's. Saying or suspension has ignited debate over whether marijuana should be a banned substance with many arguing it does not improve athletic performance marijuana is not a performance enhancing drug. Others point to the growing number of states and which marijuana is legal including Oregon State where the Olympic trials were held. In its statement USA track and field seemed to acknowledge the changing times saying the merit of the World Anti Doping Agency rules should be reevaluated. Richardson in an out deleted tweet. Expressing her frustration posting. Athletes that have an emblem never beat me have a lot to say about or surrounding my situation when most of them have said nothing to me showing their characters. What other frustrating fact for Richardson her thirty day suspension will be over before the relay event in Tokyo.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.