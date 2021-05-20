Transcript for Sheriff’s deputy rescues mother and son from overturned car

We turned out to Virginia and a sheriff's deputy being hailed a hero for single handedly lifting up and overturned car disabled woman all of it was caught on camera and it's not the first time. He played B hero. Park Gloucester it's flipped upside down. This is the moment Gloucester county Virginia sheriff's deputy John Holt responded to a cart it just spun out in front of him. Busy under an. Laughter it's entrapment there. Inside employee in his mother hey how are. Together today. Yeah. Debbie hold helps the child out but the woman who stuck unable to brief. Fearing she may not have long to live holt lifts the car up with his bare hands you can hear him struggling under its weight. If other didn't. Our Internet clamp. All I. It is standup football I was so yeah. Headline but it's much. Such so well that mom and her son now recovery and this isn't the first time deputy holt has found himself in the right place at the right time. Last year he rescued a mother and child from a house fire. He says it's all just part of the job just. It's no question. All was honored with an award for his heroics last year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.