Shop owner murdered allegedly over pride flag

Police in California say the woman was shot and killed by a man who took issue with a pride flag hanging in her store. ABC News’ Derricke Dennis has more.

August 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live