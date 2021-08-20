Transcript for Shopping shake-ups

Turns out you can grow up and still be at Toys 'R' Us kid the fan favorite retailer getting a new lease on life. Thanks to Macy's Toys 'R' Us shopping shops popping up in 400 Macy's locations across the country by 20/20 two you. I think Macy's is really Smart to bring back as recognizable. Beloved brands and they will hopefully make some real progress and fighting against Amazon Walmart and Target in the toy categories I think it's very exciting Macy saying toy sales have grown exponentially in the past year with parents. Attempting to entertain their quarantined it knows so this new partnership. It's perfectly timed consumers love to bring their kids into Toys 'R' Us and and how that whole experience with every day giraffe and all those beloved toys discovering new ways as well and that's not the only shopping shake up headed our way. Amazon announcing plans to open larger brick and mortar stores double operate like department stores no matter what you thing about how big online shopping as consumers loved to shop in stores the new retail spaces will be around 30000 square feet. With the goal of boosting Amazon's sales of clothing household items electronics and other items consumers able to try on apparel and accessories. And test out Amazon's proprietary devices. A lecturing not afforded by online shopping you're not used to enjoy Alexa and asking an accident played amusing your favorite son what doesn't. A crowd of just. Man today. I think that. In person experience with those devices I think would be really exciting for the latest doctor older consumers well who may not be you know quite comfortable with the whole Alexa experience yet. The first Amazon department stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California. But trade says that locations across the country won't be far behind that you guys look at your most memorable Toys 'R' Us experience. Oh I mean it. You'd mentioned it admitted ago Pokemon cards and human wading in those law lying around and finally here there along. I will say trying to go negotiate with my parents got my birthday it only eight months away with underwriters. It I mean I'm to negotiate. I got up at them pretty convincing argument do Dan you're in for me was also and 64 and star warning little. I don't want to browse a that joins. Create a.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.